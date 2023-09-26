Sean McManus will retire in April after 27 years leading CBS Sports; David Berson named successor
CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus has known for over a year when he planned to retire and who would be his successor.
On Tuesday, it was made official.
McManus will retire in April after 27 years in charge. His successor will be David Berson, who has been president of CBS Sports for over 10 years.
"The reaction has been very positive, so I feel good about everything," McManus said. "We really don't have any major rights negotiations coming up in in the next number of years. So, I think the timing is really good. And to be able to go out with a Super Bowl, March Madness, and The Masters is good timing for me and the division."
McManus, who will turn 69 in February, said he discussed his future plans with his bosses at Paramount Global, which owns CBS, last year and that the transition timeline has been in place for over a year.
McManus, who joined CBS Sports as president in 1996, has had many achievements during his tenure, but the most significant remains reacquiring the NFL rights in 1998. CBS did not have games from 1994 through 1997, which led to a mass exodus of talent. Many went to Fox, which outbid CBS for the NFC package in 1993.
CBS will carry its 22nd Super Bowl on Feb. 11 from Las Vegas.
"I've been very proud of a lot of the negotiations we've done along with the partnerships and friendships that I've made, but I have to say when the team was able to bring the NFL back to CBS, that was a moment that is difficult to top. It is kind of a first among equals," he said.
McManus has also kept the network's longstanding relationship with The Masters in tact. When CBS does next year's tournament, it will be the 68th straight year, making it the longest current relationship between a network and sporting event.
CBS also has the PGA Tour and PGA Championship through 2030 and the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament with Warner Discovery Sports (formerly Turner Sports) through 2032. In recent years it has added a portfolio of soccer programming, including the UEFA Champions League, as well as Big Ten football. CBS is in its final year carrying the SEC Saturday afternoon game.
George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer of CBS, and chief content officer of news and sports at Paramount+ said in a statement: "Sean is a first-ballot, hall of fame executive who has masterfully managed all aspects of CBS Sports for 27 years and helped guide us through a transformative era in sports television."
Berson joined CBS Sports in 2011 and has been president since June 2013.
McManus was president of CBS News and CBS Sports from 2005 through 2011 before being named CBS Sports Chairman in February 2011.
The retirement of McManus will mark the end of a long relationship between his family and CBS. McManus father, the late Jim McKay, was with CBS from 1950-61 before going to ABC, where he was best known for being the host of ABC's "Wide World of Sports" as well as covering 12 Olympics.
"I knew when I was 7 years old that I wanted to go into sports television, and that's because my dad took me to events and showed me what it was like," he said. "To be part of that and understand what a great profession it is, I do owe him pretty much everything. And then the lessons he taught me on storytelling and how to comport yourself and the importance of integrity and honesty. Not a couple hours go by that I don't think about something that he taught me or something that he told me about."
CBS' announcement marks the second major change in less than a week atop a network sports division. Rick Cordella was named president of NBC Sports last Thursday. He will succeed Pete Bevacqua when he becomes Notre Dame's athletic director early next year.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire
A judge ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump committed fraud for years while building the real estate empire that catapulted him to fame and the White House.
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
ER doctor challenging 'toxic environment' in Ontario hospital after secret investigation based on unfounded murder allegation
After more than 30 years of caring for critically ill patients in emergency and intensive care, Dr. Scott Anderson is preparing to face off against the hospital where he works in London, Ont., in a case described as "unusual" by lawyers and potentially costly for Ontario taxpayers.
How was veteran Yaroslav Hunka's military unit linked to the Nazis?
During the height of the Second World War, Nazi Germany formed a division of Ukrainian volunteers to fight against Soviet Russia. One of its members was controversially honoured with two standing ovations in Canada's Parliament this week.
15 potential gravesites found near former Yukon residential school
Yukon First Nation elder Sandra Johnson says the discovery of 15 potential graves near the site of a former residential school has "uncovered long-buried wounds."
Working with federal government to lower food prices a 'benefit' to Canada's grocery leaders: Champagne
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says it's 'an advantage' to grocery leaders to work with the Canadian government to find a way to stabilize food prices as he continues his string of meetings with them this week.
Comedian Rob Schneider cancels trip to Canada after veteran who fought for Nazis honoured in Parliament
Comedian Rob Schneider says he has cancelled an upcoming visit to Canada in light of last week’s incident in which a Ukrainian veteran who fought with a Nazi unit in the Second World War was given a standing ovation in the House of Commons.
2 dead, 4 injured in helicopter crash near Prince George, B.C.
Two people have died and four others were injured after a helicopter crashed near Prince George, B.C., Tuesday morning.
OPINION Tom Mulcair: Why Anthony Rota had no choice but to resign
Anthony Rota had no choice but to resign as House Speaker after he invited a Nazi veteran to Parliament. But, as former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in a column for CTVNews.ca, if history is going to retain the profound embarrassment caused by his mistake, it should also recognize the contributions Rota has made to democratic life.
Politics
-
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
-
After briefing on intel, Singh says 'clear evidence' India involved in B.C. killing
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Tuesday he received an intelligence briefing about allegations that the Indian government could be behind the killing of a Sikh gurdwara leader in British Columbia.
-
Working with federal government to lower food prices a 'benefit' to Canada's grocery leaders: Champagne
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says it's 'an advantage' to grocery leaders to work with the Canadian government to find a way to stabilize food prices as he continues his string of meetings with them this week.
Health
-
ER doctor challenging 'toxic environment' in Ontario hospital after secret investigation based on unfounded murder allegation
After more than 30 years of caring for critically ill patients in emergency and intensive care, Dr. Scott Anderson is preparing to face off against the hospital where he works in London, Ont., in a case described as "unusual" by lawyers and potentially costly for Ontario taxpayers.
-
Cough syrup deaths overseas prompt U.S. crackdown on toxic testing
The U.S. FDA is cracking down on lax testing practices by dozens of makers of health-care products following hundreds of deaths overseas from contaminated cough syrups, a Reuters review of regulatory alerts found.
-
Canada approves Ebola virus vaccine for adults exposed to the deadly disease
Canada has approved a vaccine to prevent Ebola in non-pregnant and otherwise healthy adults aged 18 and older.
Sci-Tech
-
The next tool in Canada's wildfire fight could be eyes in the sky watching around the clock
A joint initiative from three government agencies aims to monitor wildfires across Canada from space. Here's how they'll do it.
-
We carry DNA from extinct cousins like Neanderthals. Science is now revealing their genetic legacy
Using the new and rapidly improving ability to piece together fragments of ancient DNA, scientists are finding that traits inherited from Neanderthals are still with us now, affecting our fertility, our immune systems, even how our bodies handled the COVID-19 virus.
-
Photo giant Getty took a leading AI image-maker to court. Now it's also embracing the technology
Seattle-based Getty Images is taking a two-pronged approach to the threat and opportunity that AI poses to its business. First, it sued a leading purveyor of AI-generated images earlier this year for what it alleged was 'brazen infringement' of Getty's image collection 'on a staggering scale.' Now, it's embracing the technology.
Entertainment
-
Taylor Swift is a fan and suddenly, so is everyone else. Travis Kelce jersey sales jump nearly 400 per cent
Taylor Swift's trip to watch the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce play football on Sunday didn't just have the internet talking nonstop. Following the 12-time Grammy Award winner's appearance at Arrowhead Stadium, jersey sales for the All-Pro tight-end seemingly skyrocketed.
-
Striking Hollywood actors vote to authorize new walkout against video game makers
Striking actors have voted to expand their walkout to include the lucrative video game market, a step that could put new pressure on Hollywood studios to make a deal with the performers who provide voices and stunts for games.
-
How the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce connection started with a friendship bracelet
Taylor Swift fans have famously worn and traded personalized friendship bracelets, typically featuring the names of her songs and albums. So when Swift played Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce said he made a play by attempting to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number.