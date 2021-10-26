Scottish soccer coaching great Walter Smith dies at 73

In this Tuesday Sept. 14, 2010 file photo, Rangers' manager Walter Smith, during the first leg of their Group C Champions League soccer match Manchester United , Old Trafford, Manchester, England. In this Tuesday Sept. 14, 2010 file photo, Rangers' manager Walter Smith, during the first leg of their Group C Champions League soccer match Manchester United , Old Trafford, Manchester, England.

MORE SPORTS NEWS