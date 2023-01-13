Schizas leads after women's short program at Canadian figure skating championship

OSHAWA, Ont. -

Madeline Schizas is the leader after the women's singles short program at the Canadian figure skating championships.

The 19-year-old from Oakville, Ont., scored 68.52 for her "Black Swan" program, despite a bobble on her triple loop.

Lia Pereira, who's also competing in pairs at the national championships with Trent Michaud, had 61.21 points, while Fiona Bombardier, the daughter of two-time Olympian Josee Chouinard, was third with 60.52.

The Canadian championships determine the team for the world championships in March in Saitama, Japan. Canada has one entry in women's singles at worlds.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2023.