Scheffler builds 5-shot Masters lead as Tiger makes weekend

Tiger Woods waves to the gallery after putting out on the 18th green during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty) Tiger Woods waves to the gallery after putting out on the 18th green during the second round at the Masters golf tournament on Friday, April 8, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

MORE SPORTS NEWS