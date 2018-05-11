

CTVNews.ca Staff





During each Winnipeg Jets playoff game, large crowds have gathered outside the Bell MTS Place arena to watch the big screen while cheering on the team inside.

These Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties, organized by Economic Development Winnipeg and Jets-owner True North Sports and Entertainment, have drawn more than 20,000 fans at a time.

For safety reasons, the organizers decided to set a maximum capacity of 25,000 people for future whiteout parties. Those wanting to go now need to obtain free tickets online from the Ticketmaster website.

The first round of free tickets was released online Friday. Within 90 minutes, all of the tickets to Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Golden Knights had been scooped up.

Not long after that, they started popping up online with prices listed as high as $150.

One ad states: “I have just over 120 tickets left to the Winnipeg block party ... selling each ticket $100 approximately. Only accepting bitcoin or ethereum.” Bitcoin and Ethereum are crypto currencies that can provide anonymity to the seller.

Winnipeg Police issued a warning Friday afternoon, calling the advertisements an attempt at “scalping.”

The police service said there had not been any formal complaints, but reminded the public that it is illegal under both city and provincial law to resell tickets for more than the original cost.

“The Winnipeg Police Service reminds the public to take every precaution before paying for these free tickets,” the police service added.