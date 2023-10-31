Saudi Arabia likely to host 2034 World Cup after Australia decides not to bid for soccer showcase
Saudi Arabia is all but certain to host the men's 2034 World Cup after the Australian soccer federation declined to enter the bidding contest.
FIFA had set a Tuesday deadline to submit a bid to host the tournament, but Australia's decision to pull out leaves Saudi Arabia as the only declared candidate.
"We have explored the opportunity to bid to host the FIFA World Cup and -- having taken all factors into consideration -- we have reached the conclusion not to do so for the 2034 competition," Football Australia said in a statement.
FIFA still needs to rubber stamp Saudi Arabia as the host -- a decision that is likely to be made next year -- but victory now seems a formality for the oil-rich kingdom. It would be the culmination of Saudi Arabia's ambitious drive to become a major player in global sports, having already spent massive amounts on bringing in dozens of star soccer players to its domestic league, buying English soccer club Newcastle, launching the breakaway LIV Golf tour and hosting major boxing fights.
The sports spending program approved by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been described as sportswashing to soften a national image often associated with its record on women's rights and the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has built close ties to Saudi soccer and the crown prince personally, and has long been seen as trying to steer the world soccer body's competitions toward the kingdom.
When awarding the 2030 World Cup to a joint bid by Spain, Portugal and Morocco -- which will also feature games in South America -- FIFA decided to fast-track the 2034 hosting race earlier this month with only member federations in Asia and Oceania eligible to bid. The tight deadline gave them less than four weeks to enter the race by Tuesday and just one month more to sign a bidding agreement that requires government support.
Within hours of the FIFA announcement, the Saudi soccer federation said it was in and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) -- which includes Australia -- said it was backing the kingdom to bring the World Cup back to the Middle East after neighboring Qatar hosted the 2022 edition.
Qatar hosted in November and December, in the heart of the European club soccer season, to avoid extreme heat in the summer months and a Saudi tournament likely also will be moved from the traditional June-July period.
Indonesia's football association initially showed interest in a joint bid with Australia, potentially alongside Malaysia and Singapore, but that faded when Indonesia instead backed Saudi Arabia.
Australia will instead attempt to secure hosting rights for the 2029 Club World Cup -- which will relaunch with a new format in 2025, featuring 32 teams playing in the tournament every four years -- and the 2026 Women's Asian Cup.
"We believe we are in a strong position to host the oldest women's international competition in the world, the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026, and then welcome the greatest teams in world football for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup," the FA statement said.
Australia and New Zealand successfully co-hosted the Women's World Cup in July and August. Brisbane, Queensland state, is due to become the third Australian city to host the Olympics when it stages the 2032 Summer Games.
Saudi Arabia also will host the men's Asian Cup in 2027 and has started a widespread construction program to build and renovate stadiums that likely also will be used for the World Cup. FIFA's bidding documents say 14 stadiums are needed for the 48-team tournament.
After Qatar's World Cup was dogged by years-long allegations of rights abuses of migrant workers needed to build its stadiums, Saudi Arabia's hosting preparation will face some of the same scrutiny.
"With Saudi Arabia's estimated 13.4 million migrant workers, inadequate labor and heat protections and no unions, no independent human rights monitors, and no press freedom, there is every reason to fear for the lives of those who would build and service stadiums, transit, hotels, and other hosting infrastructure in Saudi Arabia," Human Rights Watch director of global initiatives Minky Worden said in a recent statement.
"The possibility that FIFA could award Saudi Arabia the 2034 World Cup despite its appalling human rights record and closed door to any monitoring exposes FIFA's commitments to human rights as a sham," Worden said.
------
AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer
06:39ET 31-10-23
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'No more carve-outs coming,' natural resources minister says of carbon price
There will be 'no more carve-outs coming' to the federal government's carbon pricing policy, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Tuesday.
Matthew Perry's 'Friends' cast mates mourn their friend, say they are 'all so utterly devastated'
The stars of 'Friends' say they are mourning the 'unfathomable' death of Matthew Perry. From 1994 to 2004, each of the five actors appeared in every episode of all 10 seasons of the NBC sitcom along with Perry, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday at age 54.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli ground forces attack Hamas targets in north as warplanes strike across Gaza
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza as warplanes strike across the sealed-off territory. Buoyed by the first successful rescue of a captive held by Hamas, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected calls for a ceasefire and again vowed to crush the militant group's ability to govern Gaza or threaten Israel.
Trick-or-treaters brace for a chilly Halloween in parts of Canada—here's where
Snow is expected for some parts of Canada this Halloween, while other communities are advised to bundle up for a chilly evening.
'I could not do this without her': Alberta twins fighting stage 4 breast cancer together
Identical twins often have a lot in common, but a pair of Alberta sisters never could have imagined they'd share a heartbreaking cancer diagnosis.
Canada's economy flat in August, estimate suggests shrank in Q3
Statistics Canada says a preliminary estimate suggests the economy shrank at an annualized rate of 0.1 per cent in the third quarter. The estimate came as the agency says the economy remained flat in August.
Spectre of inflation looms large as Canadians change how they celebrate Halloween
As Canadians battle ongoing inflation and 'shrinkflation,' Halloween festivities are taking a backseat for some families this year as the rising cost of living puts pressure on families.
On her 18th birthday, Spain's Princess Leonor takes another step towards eventually becoming queen
The heir to the Spanish throne, Princess Leonor, is to swear allegiance to the Constitution on her 18th birthday Tuesday, in a gala event that lays the groundwork for her eventual succession as queen when the time comes.
Jamaican migrant workers say they are treated like 'animals' in open letter under Canadian government review
The Jamaican government visited a number of Ontario farms last week after migrant workers claimed they were required to work “like animals” in an open letter currently under review by the Canadian government.
Politics
-
'No more carve-outs coming,' natural resources minister says of carbon price
There will be 'no more carve-outs coming' to the federal government's carbon pricing policy, Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said Tuesday.
-
Conservatives go hard in the House on minister's 'elect more Liberals' carbon pricing comment
The federal government's handling of carve-outs to its carbon pricing plan dominated question period on Monday, seeing the Conservatives go hard at the Liberals over Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings' weekend comment about Western and Prairie provinces electing 'more Liberals' to have their voices heard.
-
Palestinian, Israeli advocates in Ottawa reject temporary pauses in Gaza fight
A temporary respite from Israel-Hamas hostilities should not be Canada's focus, Israeli and Palestinian advocates argued separately on Parliament Hill Monday, even as the Canadian government continued to push for 'humanitarian pauses.'
Health
-
'I could not do this without her': Alberta twins fighting stage 4 breast cancer together
Identical twins often have a lot in common, but a pair of Alberta sisters never could have imagined they'd share a heartbreaking cancer diagnosis.
-
Ontario lowering age for regular breast cancer screenings to 40
Ontario is lowering the age for regular, publicly funded breast cancer screenings from 50 to 40, which Health Minister Sylvia Jones says will help with early detection.
-
Canada expands drug strategy to prevent more overdoses, provide additional services
The federal government is expanding its drug and substance use strategy to try to save more lives and provide more services to people disproportionately affected by Canada's overdose crisis.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple revamps Mac lineup and pricing with new family of chips
Apple on Monday introduced new MacBook Pro and iMac computers and three new chips to power them, with the company saying it had redesigned its graphics processing units, a key part of the chip where Nvidia dominates the market.
-
In early 2029, Earth will likely lock into breaching key warming threshold, scientists calculate
In a little more than five years -- sometime in early 2029 -- the world will likely be unable to stay below the internationally agreed temperature limit for global warming if it continues to burn fossil fuels at its current rate, a new study says.
-
Is life on 'scorching wasteland' Venus possible? Scientists say maybe there once was
Researchers discovered Venus' tectonic plate shift happened at the same time as Earth's, raising questions about whether life on the planet existed at some point.
Entertainment
-
Shawn Levy on adapting celebrated novel 'All the Light We Cannot See' for the screen
Adapting a beloved, Pulitzer Prize-winning novel into a Netflix series sounds like a daunting task, but Canadian director-producer Shawn Levy says bringing 'All the Light We Cannot See' to the screen didn't feel that way for a simple reason - he is a 'rabid fan' of the book.
-
Matthew Perry's 'Friends' cast mates mourn their friend, say they are 'all so utterly devastated'
The stars of 'Friends' say they are mourning the 'unfathomable' death of Matthew Perry. From 1994 to 2004, each of the five actors appeared in every episode of all 10 seasons of the NBC sitcom along with Perry, who was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday at age 54.
-
Wife of Grammy winner killed by Nashville police sues city over 'excessive, unreasonable force'
The wife of Grammy-winning sound engineer Mark Capps, who was killed by police in January, filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Nashville and police Officer Ashley Coon on Monday.