Saskatchewan Roughriders sign veteran receiver Carter to contract extension
Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Duron Carter takes a breather during first half CFL action against the B.C. Lions, in Regina on Sunday, August 13, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Taylor)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 22, 2018 11:17AM EST
REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed receiver Duron Carter to a one-year contract extension Monday.
The six-foot-five, 205-pound Carter, a CFL all-star last season, was scheduled to become a free agent Feb. 13.
Carter had 73 catches for a team-high 1,043 yards with eight TDs last season, his first with Saskatchewan. The 26-year-old also started one game at cornerback, returning an interception 43 yards for a touchdown and collections nine tackles.
Carter also saw action on special teams, returning 15 punt returns for 112 yards, two missed field goals 30 yards and a missed convert 113 yards for a two-point score.
