Sara Lee, former WWE wrestler and 'Tough Enough' winner, dead at 30

The logo for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., WWE, appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) The logo for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., WWE, appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS