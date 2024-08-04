Sports

    • Sanford takes home bronze in Olympic men's 63.5-kilogram boxing

    Canada's Wyatt Sanford, celebrates after defeating Uzbekistan's Ruslan Abdullaev in their men's 63.5kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, John Locher Canada's Wyatt Sanford, celebrates after defeating Uzbekistan's Ruslan Abdullaev in their men's 63.5kg quarterfinal boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Paris, France. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, John Locher
    PARIS -

    Canada's Wyatt Sanford has taken home a bronze medal in Olympic men's boxing after falling to France's Sofiane Oumiha in the semifinals of the 63.5-kilogram category.

    The judges scored the match 4-1 in favour of Oumiha.

    There are two bronze medals in boxing, meaning those who made it to the semifinals are guaranteed a spot on the podium.

    Sanford, of Kennetcook, N.S., defeated Uzbekistan's Ruslan Abdullaev in the quarterfinals.

    It marks Canada's first Olympic boxing medal since David Defiagbon's heavyweight silver in Atlanta in 1996.

    Sanford took home the gold last year at the last Pan American Games in Santiago.

    • Kempenfest Day Two

    • Boaters fuel up to support local hospitals

    • Fatal drowning in Kawartha region

