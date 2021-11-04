San Francisco Giants star Buster Posey says farewell to baseball

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey talks during a news conference announcing his retirement from baseball, Nov. 4, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey talks during a news conference announcing his retirement from baseball, Nov. 4, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

MORE SPORTS NEWS