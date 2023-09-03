Salah scores in Liverpool's 3-0 win over Aston Villa as speculation swirls about his future

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super) Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

MORE SPORTS NEWS