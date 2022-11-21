Saka, Rashford help England rout Iran 6-2 at World Cup

Marcus Rashford, middle right, celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's fifth goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and IR Iran at Khalifa International Stadium on Nov. 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images) Marcus Rashford, middle right, celebrates with teammates after scoring their team's fifth goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and IR Iran at Khalifa International Stadium on Nov. 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

MORE SPORTS NEWS