

The Associated Press





New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson has paid off nearly $100,000 worth of layaway orders at a New Orleans Walmart.

News outlets reported Tuesday that Benson has paid off more than 400 orders at the Tchoupitoulas Street store. NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports a Saints spokesman says Benson made the gift on her own.

Benson became the sole owner of both teams when her husband, Tom Benson, died in March.