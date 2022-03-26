Saint Peter's becomes first No. 15 seed to reach Elite Eight in NCAA tournament history

Saint Peter's celebrates after winning a college basketball game against Purdue in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, in Philadelphia. (Matt Rourke/AP/CNN) Saint Peter's celebrates after winning a college basketball game against Purdue in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, in Philadelphia. (Matt Rourke/AP/CNN)

