Sagan to stop road races, target 2024 Olympic mountain bike

Solvakia's Peter Sagan competes during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time-trial over 27.2 kilometers (16.9 miles) with start in Change and finish in Laval Espace Mayenne, France, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) Solvakia's Peter Sagan competes during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time-trial over 27.2 kilometers (16.9 miles) with start in Change and finish in Laval Espace Mayenne, France, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

MORE SPORTS NEWS