TORONTO -- Losses in the technology sector helped lead Canada's main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets rose higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 28.48 points at 20,186.64.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 227.49 points at 34,424.31. The S&P 500 index was up 11.78 points at 4,278.27, while the Nasdaq composite was up 3.67 points at 14,373.38.

The Canadian dollar traded for 81.36 cents US compared with 81.20 cents US on Thursday.

The August crude contract was up 45 cents at US$73.75 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$3.51 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$5.10 at US$1,781.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was down two cents at US$4.29 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2021