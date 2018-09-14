Ryan Straschnitzki to play first sledge hockey game at Calgary charity event
Ryan Straschnitzki takes to the ice to practice his sledge hockey skills in Calgary on Tuesday, August 7, 2018. Straschnitzki was injured in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Todd Korol)

September 14, 2018
CALGARY - It might be a fun charity sledge hockey game but you can see in the eyes of Ryan Straschnitzki that it's no joking matter.
Tomorrow's game will feature a team, including Straschnitzki, on a roster with Canadian country music star George Canyon and a team of all-stars against the drivers and outriders from the World Professional Chuckwagon Association that involves Ryan's father Tom.
But for Ryan, who was paralyzed from the chest down in the April 6 bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos and a semi-trailer that claimed 16 lives, it will be his first time in a real game since the accident.
Straschnitzki says it's going to be different and he's going to have to get used to a different sport.
He says he knows he's going to fall and make mistakes but he will continue to learn from that.
Ryan hopes to eventually represent Canada as a member of the national sledge hockey team.