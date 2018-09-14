

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - It might be a fun charity sledge hockey game but you can see in the eyes of Ryan Straschnitzki that it's no joking matter.

Tomorrow's game will feature a team, including Straschnitzki, on a roster with Canadian country music star George Canyon and a team of all-stars against the drivers and outriders from the World Professional Chuckwagon Association that involves Ryan's father Tom.

But for Ryan, who was paralyzed from the chest down in the April 6 bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos and a semi-trailer that claimed 16 lives, it will be his first time in a real game since the accident.

Straschnitzki says it's going to be different and he's going to have to get used to a different sport.

He says he knows he's going to fall and make mistakes but he will continue to learn from that.

Ryan hopes to eventually represent Canada as a member of the national sledge hockey team.