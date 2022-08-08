Russian tennis players collect 3 titles at U.S. Open tuneups

Liudmila Samsonova, of Russia, lunges for the ball during a final against Kaia Kanepi, of Estonia, at the Citi Open tennis tournament Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Liudmila Samsonova, of Russia, lunges for the ball during a final against Kaia Kanepi, of Estonia, at the Citi Open tennis tournament Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

MORE SPORTS NEWS