Russian request to freeze UEFA ban on its teams denied

The UEFA logo displayed to the entrance of the UEFA Headquarters, in Nyon, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP) The UEFA logo displayed to the entrance of the UEFA Headquarters, in Nyon, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS