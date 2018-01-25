

MOSCOW -- The International Olympic Committee says Russian fans will be allowed to fly their flag at next month's Pyeongchang Games, but organized protests could bring further sanctions.

Russia has been banned from the games but some of the country's athletes will be allowed to compete in neutral uniforms under the Olympic flag.

The IOC says its ban on athletes wearing the Russian tricolour doesn't apply to fans, saying this "cannot be prohibited."

However, the IOC adds that "should this appear to be an organized political demonstration the IOC will take this into consideration in its monitoring system."

That could mean Russia won't get to march with its flag at the closing ceremony, which the IOC has offered as an incentive for the country to comply with its rulings.