Russian fans can fly the flag at Olympics, but no protests
In this file photo, a Russian skating fan holds the country's national flag over the Olympic rings at Adler Arena Skating Center during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, January 25, 2018 7:25AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 25, 2018 8:37AM EST
MOSCOW -- The International Olympic Committee says Russian fans will be allowed to fly their flag at next month's Pyeongchang Games, but organized protests could bring further sanctions.
Russia has been banned from the games but some of the country's athletes will be allowed to compete in neutral uniforms under the Olympic flag.
The IOC says its ban on athletes wearing the Russian tricolour doesn't apply to fans, saying this "cannot be prohibited."
However, the IOC adds that "should this appear to be an organized political demonstration the IOC will take this into consideration in its monitoring system."
That could mean Russia won't get to march with its flag at the closing ceremony, which the IOC has offered as an incentive for the country to comply with its rulings.