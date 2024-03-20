Russian criticism of athletes' Olympic parade ban was 'extremely' aggressive, IOC says

Canada slips to 15th place in annual World Happiness Report
Canada has slipped from 13th to 15th place in the annual World Happiness Report, now sitting behind countries like Costa Rica, Kuwait and Austria.
Russia's response to the International Olympic Committee's decision to ban its athletes from the Paris Games opening parade was "extremely" aggressive and included personal attacks on the ruling body's president, the IOC said on Wednesday.
The IOC announced on Tuesday a ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes taking part as neutral competitors in this year's Olympics from the opening ceremony parade, due to the war in Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Wednesday said the IOC decision was "the destruction of the idea of Olympism" and an infringement on the athletes' interests.
"Unfortunately, this is only one quote," IOC President Thomas Bach told a press conference in reference to Peskov's comment.
"There are more quotes coming from Russia which are extremely aggressive and since some of them are very personal I would like to ask (IOC spokesman) Mark Adams to answer," Bach said.
Political commentators in Russia noted Bach's German nationality and made references to the Holocaust in social media posts.
"We have seen some very aggressive statements out of Russia today. One comment goes beyond that," Adams said. "Linking the president, his nationality and the Holocaust is unacceptable and reaches a new low."
Relations between Russia and the IOC have deteriorated sharply.
Russians and Belarusians will compete as neutral athletes in Paris and the IOC suspended the Russian Olympic Committee in October for recognizing regional Olympic councils for Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine - Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.
Russia, which hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, is planning to organize its own multi-national Friendship Games in September, further angering the IOC.
"Everybody who is following the rules is welcome in the Olympic movement," Bach said. "From the moment the Russian Olympic Committee follow the rules they are welcome. The ball is in their court.
"Our mission is.. to have all the national Olympic committees following the Olympic Charter and Olympic rules. It's in their hands," Bach added.
Canada has slipped from 13th to 15th place in the annual World Happiness Report, now sitting behind countries like Costa Rica, Kuwait and Austria.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is poised to move a motion of non-confidence in the prime minister with the aim of prompting a 'carbon tax election,' after Justin Trudeau affirmed he doesn't intend to back off the April 1 price hike.
Chris Simon's family says the late NHL enforcer died by suicide. And it 'strongly believes' a progressive and fatal disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries is to blame.
The federal procurement department has asked the RCMP to investigate at least $5 million in suspected fraud by IT sub-contractors who were billing multiple departments for the same work and taking advantage of poor data-sharing inside the government.
Investigators have determined that a toddler was behind the wheel of a truck that hit and killed a 2-year-old girl over the weekend in Woodland, Calif. police said on Monday.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump is in panic mode as the deadline approaches to secure a half-billion dollar bond to appeal his civil fraud case in New York, multiple sources familiar with his thinking tell CNN.
Jailyn’s cries echoed through the quiet streets of Cleveland in the dead of the night. The toddler whimpered and howled, but no one came to her rescue. Her mother, Kristel Candelario, was away on a 10-day summer vacation and had left Jailyn alone in a playpen with a few bottles of milk, prosecutors said.
The federal Liberal government is slated to table electoral reform legislation on Wednesday that could change the way voters cast their ballots.
An eastern Kentucky couple has been accused of trying to sell their newborn twin girls.
Canada has slipped from 13th to 15th place in the annual World Happiness Report, now sitting behind countries like Costa Rica, Kuwait and Austria.
Spring may have officially arrived, but most Canadians can expect a blast of wintery weather this week as temperatures drop and snow blankets parts of the country.
Educators who were consulted on the Alberta government's draft K-6 social studies curriculum have penned an open letter expressing 'significant concerns' and disappointment that their feedback was 'largely ignored.'
An agitated crowd of more than 100 fish harvesters demonstrating outside the Newfoundland legislature has pushed the province to delay the release of the provincial budget.
Documents obtained by CTV News Toronto are shedding light on the extent of the city's obligations to FIFA in hosting games for the 2026 World Cup, including tax breaks and a requirement that public transportation fares be free for ticket holders.
After a harrowing ordeal where a young boy's fingers became trapped in a bathtub drain over the weekend, firefighters returned to the scene to deliver a special surprise for his bravery.
Queen Camilla joked that her five-year old grandson, Prince Louis, was 'quite a handful' as she met members of the public on a visit to the Isle of Man.
Investigators have determined that a toddler was behind the wheel of a truck that hit and killed a 2-year-old girl over the weekend in Woodland, Calif. police said on Monday.
Israel is determined to launch a ground offensive against Hamas in Rafah, Gaza's southernmost town, a plan that has raised global alarm because of the potential for harm to the hundreds of thousands of civilians sheltering there.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump made a series of false claims on Tuesday while railing against the judge who issued the US$454 million civil fraud judgment against him, according to a CNN fact check.
Lawyers for Prince Harry and other claimants sought on Wednesday to amend their London lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's British tabloid papers to allege the media magnate was personally involved in a cover-up of wrongdoing.
A third former Mississippi sheriff's deputy has been sentenced for his part in the racist torture of two Black men by a group of white officers who called themselves "the Goon Squad." Daniel Opdyke was sentenced Wednesday to 17.5 years in federal prison.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to move a motion of non-confidence in the prime minister with the aim of prompting a 'carbon tax election,' if Justin Trudeau doesn't back off the April 1 price hike.
The consequences of a symbolic House of Commons vote Monday that called on Canada to cease future arms exports to Israel are still reverberating as Liberals face criticism from Israel -- and from within their own caucus.
The federal procurement department has asked the RCMP to investigate at least $5 million in suspected fraud by IT sub-contractors who were billing multiple departments for the same work and taking advantage of poor data-sharing inside the government.
A South Carolina woman had her hand amputated following a freak accident with a hair dryer.
Researchers at the University of Calgary are embarking on the first-of-its-kind study to test the use of psilocybin as an effective treatment for alcohol use disorder.
Those who attended mom and babies programs at two downtown Toronto locations may have been exposed to measles, Toronto Public Health (TPH) says.
Researchers at the University of Calgary are embarking on the first-of-its-kind study to test the use of psilocybin as an effective treatment for alcohol use disorder.
There's a global energy crisis and onshore wind farms are a potential growth option. Larger wind turbines produce more power than standard ones, but the components are too big to be transported by road.
Astronomers are expecting a 'new star' to appear in the night sky anytime between now and September, and it promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime celestial sight, according to NASA.
Richard Simmons is opening up about being diagnosed with skin cancer.
Rainbow Stage is blazing a new trail with its latest production.
Rumours surrounding the next James Bond were shaken and stirred after the British tabloid 'The Sun' published a story saying 33-year-old British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson had been offered the role of 007.
As food inflation eases at grocery stores, one expert notes how savings can be found at the seafood and meat counter, and among fresh fruit.
TD Bank Group has signed an agreement with an Indian bank in a bid to attract international students as new customers and make it easier for them to comply with visa requirements.
The Bank of Canada expects it will be able to cut interest rates sometime this year, but officials are split on timing.
The World Happiness Report is out, and once again Nordic countries are humming along with the highest scores. The No. 1 country, Finland, has held onto its top ranking for seven years straight.
For all the stories of American families who’ve bid adieu to the United States to give their kids a different upbringing in France, decamped to Italy for a better lifestyle or made the move to Portugal to afford health care and retire on the cheap, there are plenty of Europeans who’ve crossed the pond and made America their home and say they’ll never return to the European continent to live again.
French luxury house Hermes HRMS.PA has been sued in California over claims it unlawfully allows only customers with 'sufficient purchase history' with the company to buy its famed Birkin handbags.
Chris Simon's family says the late NHL enforcer died by suicide. And it 'strongly believes' a progressive and fatal disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries is to blame.
Documents obtained by CTV News Toronto are shedding light on the extent of the city's obligations to FIFA in hosting games for the 2026 World Cup, including tax breaks and a requirement that public transportation fares be free for ticket holders.
Russia's response to the International Olympic Committee's decision to ban its athletes from the Paris Games opening parade was 'extremely' aggressive and included personal attacks on the ruling body's president, the IOC said on Wednesday.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Tuesday he is considering extending his government's fuel-tax holiday, which is set to expire at the end of June.
The Biden administration on Wednesday finalized one of the most significant pieces of its ambitious climate agenda: the strongest new tailpipe rules for passenger cars and trucks that will decisively push the U.S. auto market toward electric vehicles and hybrids.
Nissan customers in Canada may soon be eligible to file a claim in a proposed $1.82 million settlement resulting from a 2017 data breach.