Russian court rules WNBA star Brittney Griner is guilty

KHIMKI, Russia -

A Russian court on Thursday ruled that U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was guilty of drugs possession and smuggling after she pleaded guilty to bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges to Russia.

In its ruling, the court said that Griner committed the crime "deliberately," despite the defendant having said that it was an "honest mistake."

Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge. This is a breaking news update, more to come...