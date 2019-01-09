

The Associated Press





MOSCOW -- The Kremlin says there is "understanding" on how crucial data on drug use by Russian athletes will be handed over to the World Anti-Doping Agency.

WADA officials are due to arrive in Moscow on Wednesday for their third visit seeking the lab data. The Moscow laboratory data could help WADA file doping charges against numerous Russian athletes.

Russia missed a deadline to hand over the data by Dec. 31, meaning its anti-doping agency could face sanctions from WADA.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, says "as far as we know via our sports authorities, there are intensive contacts under way and now understanding has been reached with the WADA representatives regarding how the work will continue."