Russia may join sports events in Asia ahead of 2024 Olympics

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach arrives for the IOC Executive Board meeting at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland on December 5, 2022. (Photo by DENIS BALIBOUSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach arrives for the IOC Executive Board meeting at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland on December 5, 2022. (Photo by DENIS BALIBOUSE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

MORE SPORTS NEWS