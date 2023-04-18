Russia excluded from men's basketball at 2024 Olympics

Facundo Campazzo of Argentina tries to grab the ball from Andrei Sopin of Russia during their Group B match in the FIBA Basketball World Cup, on Sept. 4, 2019. (Andy Wong / AP) Facundo Campazzo of Argentina tries to grab the ball from Andrei Sopin of Russia during their Group B match in the FIBA Basketball World Cup, on Sept. 4, 2019. (Andy Wong / AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS