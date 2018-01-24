

The Canadian Press





CALGARY -- The Calgary Roughnecks lacrosse team say a Saskatchewan Rush fan who dresses up as the Incredible Hulk can come to this weekend's game, but he can't act as a team mascot.

Kelvin Ooms, who's known as Rush Hulk, says he was told he wasn't allowed to wear his costume to Saturday's National Lacrosse League game between the Rush and the Roughnecks in Calgary.

Roughnecks officials say he can wear his costume as a fan, but not as an official or unofficial mascot.

The team's vice-president, Mike Moore, says it's policy not to allow opposition team mascots.

He says there are also safety and security issues when opposing team mascots rile up the fans.

Moore says Ooms can wear his Hulk costume, provided he stays in his seat and is not obstructing the view of other fans.