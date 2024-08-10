Running Paris: Olympic dreams do come true for fans

Runners from 147 countries will follow in the footsteps of Olympic athletes tonight as they take part in what the Paris 2024 Olympic Games’ organizers have called “Marathon pour tous,” which translates to Marathon for all.

No, these are not elite athletes, but fans who took up online challenges in the past two years to win a bib, or a spot, in the marathon. They will follow the same hilly and treacherous course as the Olympians, which, to the three Canadians we spoke to -- Kit E and Susan Ibach from Ottawa as well as Sandra Sukstorf from Vancouver -- is a dream come true.

