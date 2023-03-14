Rugby Canada chair Sally Dennis to represent Canada on World Rugby Council

Rugby Canada board chair Sally Dennis has been appointed Canada's representative on World Rugby's Council.

Dennis succeeds Dr. Pat Parfrey, who is stepping down after having served as Canada's World Rugby representative since 2015.

Parfrey, 72, has been a major presence in Canadian rugby over the years. A key figure in Newfoundland and Labrador rugby, the kidney specialist and former Irish international previously served as coach of the Canadian men's rugby team and president of Rugby Canada.

The World Rugby Council is World Rugby's highest decision-making body, made up of 52 members from 18 countries and six regional governing bodies. It decides such issues as the hosting rights and competition structure for the Rugby World Cup.

First appointed to Rugby Canada's board as a general director in 2017, Dennis became the first female chair of the Rugby Canada board in 2021.

Rugby Canada says Dennis was chosen as Parfrey's success by a selection committee.

"As chair of the board, Sally has proven to be a strong and vital voice for moving Rugby Canada forward into a new future for the game in this country," Rugby Canada CEO Nathan Bombrys said in a statement. "Appointing Sally allows for consistency and connectivity between World Rugby and the Rugby Canada board, executive team, and key stakeholders.

"Her skill set as a lawyer will transfer over well to this new role, and we believe that Sally is the best person to represent and protect the Canadian rugby community's interests at the global level."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2023