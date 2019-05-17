Rugby Australia terminates Folau's contract over social media post critical of gay people
In this June 25, 2016, photo, Australian rugby union player Israel Folau, wearing tape on his wrist adorned with a cross, runs toward the try line to score against England during their rugby union test match in Sydney. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, May 17, 2019 1:29AM EDT
SYDNEY, Australia -- Rugby Australia has terminated star fullback Israel Folau's contract after he was found guilty of a high-level breach of the players' code of conduct for a social media post that condemned gay people and other "sinners" to eternal damnation.
The 30-year-old Folau was found guilty on May 7 after a hearing following the online posts in mid-April.
Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle told a news conference Friday that the sport's national governing body had accepted the sanction of the code of conduct panel, adding that Folau had left them with no choice but to terminate his four-year contract.
Folau is expected to appeal the decision in an Australian court.
His dismissal throws Australia's preparations into turmoil for the Rugby World Cup, which kicks off in September in Japan.