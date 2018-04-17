

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Kansas City Royals pitcher sprang into action when a chunk of ice shattered the windshield of his team’s charter bus and injured the driver.

Rustin Dodd of The Athletic reports the Royals were on the way from the airport to the team hotel early Monday morning, in advance of their three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays, when a chunk of ice from the team bus in front smashed into the windshield of the one behind.

Royals relief pitcher Blaine Boyer grabbed the wheel from the injured driver--identified as Fred Folkerts--and directed the bus to safety.

Police in Toronto told CP24 the incident happened at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Monday. Officers say the 68-year-old driver suffered minor injuries.

Erica Beck, a woman claiming to be the driver’s daughter, tweeted she had never been a sports fan, but is now cheering for the Royals because of how the team helped her father.

Turns out Monday’s incident wasn’t the only time the Royals’ trip to Toronto was derailed by falling ice. Monday’s game with the Blue Jays was postponed after a chunk of ice fell from the CN Tower, smashing through the roof of the Rogers Centre.

To make up for the postponement, the Royals and Blue Jays will play a doubleheader on Tuesday.