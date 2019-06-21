

Alexandra Mae Jones, CTVNews.ca





Rowan Barrett, father to R.J. Barrett, who was picked last night by the New York Knicks in a record-breaking NBA draft for Canadians, says that it was a “powerful moment” for his family.

On Thursday night, R.J. Barrett walked up to the stage in a blazingly pink suit to accept his place alongside the Knicks as the third pick overall. He was the first of six Canadians to be drafted that night, breaking a record for most players picked from any country outside the United States in a single draft.

When R.J.’s name was called, Barrett said he felt "elation," and found himself reflecting on all the work that had led up to this draft.

“Just thinking back to all the times I got up early and drove him to the gym, or rushed home from work to help him get to practice,” Barrett said. “And then all the sacrifices that he’s made and that our family’s made, just kind of all culminating in that moment.”

Barrett is no stranger to the struggle and hard work that comes with the sport. He is the general manager of the Canadian men’s national team, and has himself played professionally at the national level. He was thrilled by how many Canadians found success in the 2019 draft, gaining access to what Barrett calls “the most exclusive of clubs.”

“I think it speaks volumes about what’s going on in our country and our developmental system with the coaching,” he said. “And also the drive and the vision of our players, and (their) belief that they can stand amongst the best in the world.”

R.J. played for the Duke Blue Devils this past year, which is where he met the man who went first overall in the draft on Thursday to the New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson. Rowan Barrett said it will be “very intense” if the two friends, and former roommates, ever come face to face in a future NBA game.

“Both are going to want bragging rights, I’m sure,” he said. He added that the pressure of playing for such a highly ranked college team will have prepared both boys for the scrutiny and expectations placed on a player in the NBA.

Although Barrett said he would’ve been happy for his son to play anywhere, he added that, “selfishly,” he is happy that the Knicks took him, as the Barrett’s have family in New York.

“You just get the feeling like he’d have a lot of support (there), you know, away from home. So that’s the parental part of me speaking.”

But the most important insight that R.J.’s father had was undoubtedly the answer to the question on everyone’s mind after the draft.

Who picked out that eye-catching pink suit?

“He did!” his father said. “He wanted to make a statement! He’s usually the more reserved, but he decided, look, this is my night, I’m probably never going to wear this suit again, and he did that. Sometimes, you can either have the suit wear you, or you can wear the suit, and I felt like he was wearing that suit that night.”

His favourite part of his son’s look that night wasn’t the pink outside though.

“I’m most happy that he had the Canadian lining,” Barrett said. “You know, the flag inside that jacket, never having this country too far away from his heart.”