Rory McIlroy takes inspiration from Roman emperor to lead Europe to Ryder Cup success as top scorer
Rory McIlroy was still running hot after his parking-lot outburst at the Ryder Cup on Saturday night as he made his way to Marco Simone the following morning to help Europe regain the golden trophy.
He'd already addressed the issue with European captain Luke Donald. He'd already spoken to his wife, too. But McIlroy also decided to take inspiration from the writings of a Roman emperor, Marcus Aurelius, to get in the right frame of mind.
When in Rome, and all that.
Well, the message got through.
McIlroy delivered more than he ever has for Team Europe, his 3-and-1 singles win over Sam Burns taking him to a competition-high four points -- the most he has ever compiled at a single Ryder Cup -- and providing the momentum that pushed his teammates over the line for a 16 1/2-11 1/2 victory on Sunday.
He finished the previous Ryder Cup in tears at Whistling Straits, frustrated that he'd let the European team down by only claiming one point in its record loss to the Americans.
Two years later, McIlroy was pouring Champagne over teammate Shane Lowry's head and leading the soccer-style celebrations on the podium as Europe's players took turns to hoist the 17-inch gold trophy high.
"This wasn't about revenge, this was about redemption," McIlroy said.
"I've luckily been a part of a few winning Ryder Cup teams and it feels amazing. But at the same time, being part of a losing Ryder Cup team sucks, it really does."
McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland -- the guys ranked Nos. 2-4 in the world -- lived up to their billing as Europe's key players in Rome, collecting a combined 10 1/2 points.
But this felt like McIlroy's Ryder Cup. It was his seventh appearance for Europe, making him the most experienced player on the team, and he was desperate to produce a legacy-defining performance after what transpired in Whistling Straits and because, in his words, he has "reached the back nine of my Ryder Cup career."
Well, he formed a new European dream team with Tommy Fleetwood -- they are calling it "Fleetwood Mac" -- to claim back-to-back foursomes wins and combined with Matt Fitzpatrick in fourballs for one of the biggest victories of the week, 5 and 3 over Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele on Friday afternoon.
If it wasn't for Patrick Cantlay's heroics on the final three holes in the fading light late Saturday, McIlroy would have become only the second Team Europe player -- after Francesco Molinari in 2018 -- to go 5-0 in one edition of the Ryder Cup.
Maybe that was partly the reason why he lost his temper so bad on the 18th green and later outside the clubhouse as he fired off angry words in the direction of Cantlay's caddie, Joe LaCava, who McIlroy perceived to have acted disrespectfully by waving his hat in his line of sight ahead of a potentially match-tying putt.
"Walking off the 18th green yesterday, I was probably the angriest I have ever been in my career," McIlroy said. "I said to the U.S. guys I thought it was disgraceful what went on. I made that clear. I needed to calm myself down because I could have let it bring me down the wrong path.
"I think I let it fuel the fire today," he added, "and it focused me and I was able to go out there and get my point."
McIlroy is 34 and says he is intent on making the most of every Ryder Cup he plays in from now on.
"To see guys like Ludvig (Aberg) come in here and be an absolute stud and take everything in stride, I wish I was in his position again," McIlroy said, "looking forward to playing in 15 or 20 Ryder Cups or whatever it is he's going to play in."
It seems fairly certain, though, that McIlroy will still be around in two years' time when Europe defends the trophy in Bethpage Black in New York.
McIlroy said he and the rest of the European team would be very happy to have Donald as captain once again.
His parting shot -- and he's had a few of them this weekend -- was a warning to the Americans.
"I think one of the biggest accomplishments in golf right now is winning an away Ryder Cup," he said. "And that's what we're going to do at Bethpage."
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
5 dead after single-vehicle crash near Swan River, Man.
Swan River RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed five people in western Manitoba Saturday afternoon.
Two killed in bear attack at Banff National Park, grizzly euthanized: Parks Canada
Parks Canada says a bear attack in Alberta's Banff National Park has left two people dead. Officials say a response team trained in wildlife attacks was immediately mobilized but weather conditions at the time did not allow for helicopter use.
Turkiye strikes suspected Kurdish militant targets in northern Iraq after suicide attack in Ankara
The Turkish defense ministry says its warplanes have carried out raids on suspected Kurdish rebel targets in northern Iraq on Sunday following a suicide attack on a government building in the Turkish capital.
Federal prisoner with terminal illness granted parole on compassionate grounds to die outside of jail
A terminally ill federal prisoner, who has been fighting for a compassionate release to die outside of jail, has been granted day parole.
Tim Wakefield, who revived his career and Red Sox trophy case with knuckleball, has died at 57
Tim Wakefield, the knuckleballing workhorse of the Red Sox pitching staff who bounced back after giving up a season-ending home run to the Yankees in the 2003 playoffs to help Boston win its curse-busting World Series title the following year, has died. He was 57.
Chair hogs, dining divas and boorish boozers: Is cruising etiquette lost at sea?
When it comes to uncouth, uncultured and downright unacceptable behaviour on ships, experts in travel etiquette and cruising have seen it all. They share plenty of bad behaviours for passengers to avoid (and good ones they should emulate).
1 in 20 Americans used ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, study finds
A recent study has found 1 in 20 people in the U.S. who contracted COVID-19 used non-evidence based treatment, such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, due to beliefs in vaccine-related misinformation.
Ontario expands pharmacists' prescription powers to include 6 more common ailments
Ontario residents can now access treatment and medication for six more common ailments at pharmacies across the province.
Airbnb guest who rented a room tied up, robbed Georgia homeowner at gunpoint, police say
Police say a man who used Airbnb to rent a room in Georgia ended up robbing the home's owner at gunpoint.
Politics
-
Pierre Poilievre called out for Truth and Reconciliation Day photos with Inuk elder
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre found himself the subject of online criticism after posting photos with an Inuk elder alongside a caption about meeting with Algonquin elders on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
-
Defence minister insists $1B spending reduction is not a budget cut
The country's top soldier and outside experts say that finding almost $1 billion in savings in the Department of National Defence budget will affect the Armed Forces' capabilities, although the defence minister insisted Friday the budget is not being cut.
-
Ex-justice minister calls Nazi invite result of 'failure of indifference and inaction', supports unsealing Deschenes Commission records
A former federal justice minister says the 'failure of indifference and inaction' over Canada's history with Nazis in the country likely contributed to Parliament's unknowing recognition of a Nazi veteran in the House of Commons last week, and that he wants to see nearly 40-year-old documents on suspected war criminals living in Canada unsealed.
Health
-
1 in 20 Americans used ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, study finds
A recent study has found 1 in 20 people in the U.S. who contracted COVID-19 used non-evidence based treatment, such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, due to beliefs in vaccine-related misinformation.
-
Federal prisoner with terminal illness granted parole on compassionate grounds to die outside of jail
A terminally ill federal prisoner, who has been fighting for a compassionate release to die outside of jail, has been granted day parole.
-
Ontario expands pharmacists' prescription powers to include 6 more common ailments
Ontario residents can now access treatment and medication for six more common ailments at pharmacies across the province.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists have observed antimatter free-falling due to gravity for the first time
For the first time, an international team of scientists have directly observed that antimatter – the mysterious counterpart to ordinary matter – free-falls under gravity, answering a question which has been the subject of endless speculation among the scientific community.
-
Man arrested in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere was released from prison in 2022
The man arrested Thursday in the killing of a Baltimore tech entrepreneur was released from prison last year after serving a shortened sentence for a 2013 rape and was suspected in another rape days before the slaying last week, police said.
-
Endangered red wolf can make it in the wild, but not without `significant' help, study says
The endangered red wolf can survive in the wild, but only with "significant additional management intervention," according to a long-awaited population viability analysis released Friday.
Entertainment
-
'PAW Patrol' shows bark at box office while 'The Creator' and 'Dumb Money' disappoint
After several quiet weeks in movie theaters, four films entered wide release over the weekend. 'PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie' came out the top dog, with US$23 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.
-
Valentino returns to Paris' Les Beaux-Arts with modern twist; Burton bids farewell at McQueen
Valentino took a sentimental journey to Les Beaux-Arts this Sunday, revisiting the prestigious Parisian art school where its founder, Valentino Garavani, was once a student.
-
An arrest has been made in Tupac Shakur's killing. Here's what we know about the case and the rapper
An arrest has been made in Tupac Shakur's killing, here's what to know about one of the most infamous fatal shootings in hip-hop history.