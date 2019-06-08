

The Canadian Press





ANCASTER, Ont. -- Rory McIlroy fired a 6-under 64 on Saturday to share a three-way lead after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open.

Webb Simpson shot a 3-under 67 and Matt Kuchar had a 1-under 69 to join McIlroy at 13 under overall.

Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian with a 3-under round, putting him into a three-way tie for fourth with Shane Lowry and Brandt Snedeker at 12 under.

McIlroy's round was tied for best on the day with Jonathan Byrd, who was tied for ninth at 8 under.

Kuchar was co-leader with Scott Brown after two rounds at Hamilton Golf and Country Club.