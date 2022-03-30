Ronaldo to join select group with 5th World Cup appearance

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the World Cup 2022 playoff soccer match between Portugal and North Macedonia, at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira) Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts during the World Cup 2022 playoff soccer match between Portugal and North Macedonia, at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Luis Vieira)

MORE SPORTS NEWS