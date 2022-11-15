Ronaldo 'thrilled' with Portugal's new generation of players

Cristiano Ronaldo smiles as he arrives for a Portugal soccer team training session in Oeiras, outside Lisbon, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Portugal will play Nigeria Thursday in a friendly match in Lisbon before departing to Qatar on Friday for the World Cup. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Cristiano Ronaldo smiles as he arrives for a Portugal soccer team training session in Oeiras, outside Lisbon, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Portugal will play Nigeria Thursday in a friendly match in Lisbon before departing to Qatar on Friday for the World Cup. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

MORE SPORTS NEWS