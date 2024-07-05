Sports

Ronaldo starts for Portugal as Kolo Muani and Camavinga come in for France in Euro quarter

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo prepares to kick a penalty during a round of sixteen match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 1, 2024. (Matthias Schrader / AP Photo, File) Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo prepares to kick a penalty during a round of sixteen match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 1, 2024. (Matthias Schrader / AP Photo, File)
Share
HAMBURG, Germany -

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo started for a fifth straight match at the European Championship in the quarterfinals against France, for which Randal Kolo Muani and Eduardo Camavinga were promoted from the bench.

Portugal was unchanged from the team that began the penalty shootout win over Slovenia in the round of 16, where Ronaldo burst into tears after having a spot kick saved in extra time.

France, captained by Kylian Mbappé, dropped striker Marcus Thuram and was without suspended central midfielder Adrien Rabiot. Kolo Muani, who was involved in the only goal against Belgium in the last 16, will start as France's center forward and Camavinga was in for Rabiot.

The winner will play Germany or Spain in the semifinals.

Teams:

Portugal: Diogo Costa, João Cancelo, Pepe, Rúben Dias, Nuno Mendes; Bruno Fernandes, João Palhinha, Vitinha; Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leão, Cristiano Ronaldo.

France: Mike Maignan, Jules Koundé, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernández; Aurélien Tchouameni, N’Golo Kanté, Eduardo Camavinga, Antoine Griezmann; Randal Kolo Muani, Kylian Mbappé (captain).

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Local Spotlight

Vancouver

Toronto

Calgary

Ottawa

Montreal

Edmonton

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Regina

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

London

Barrie

Windsor

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Lethbridge

Sault Ste. Marie

N.L.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News