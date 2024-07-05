Ronaldo starts for Portugal as Kolo Muani and Camavinga come in for France in Euro quarter

HAMBURG, Germany -

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo started for a fifth straight match at the European Championship in the quarterfinals against France, for which Randal Kolo Muani and Eduardo Camavinga were promoted from the bench.

Portugal was unchanged from the team that began the penalty shootout win over Slovenia in the round of 16, where Ronaldo burst into tears after having a spot kick saved in extra time.

France, captained by Kylian Mbappé, dropped striker Marcus Thuram and was without suspended central midfielder Adrien Rabiot. Kolo Muani, who was involved in the only goal against Belgium in the last 16, will start as France's center forward and Camavinga was in for Rabiot.

The winner will play Germany or Spain in the semifinals.

Teams:

Portugal: Diogo Costa, João Cancelo, Pepe, Rúben Dias, Nuno Mendes; Bruno Fernandes, João Palhinha, Vitinha; Bernardo Silva, Rafael Leão, Cristiano Ronaldo.

France: Mike Maignan, Jules Koundé, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernández; Aurélien Tchouameni, N’Golo Kanté, Eduardo Camavinga, Antoine Griezmann; Randal Kolo Muani, Kylian Mbappé (captain).