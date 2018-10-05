Ronaldo ready to play for Juventus amid rape allegation
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina sit in the stands prior to the Champions League, group H soccer match between Juventus and Young Boys, at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, October 5, 2018 7:32AM EDT
TURIN, Italy -- Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to play in Saturday's Italian league match at Udinese despite a rape allegation against him in the United States.
Allegri says Ronaldo "is doing well" and that he is "ready to return to action."
A lawsuit was filed last week in Nevada by Kathryn Mayorga, who says she was raped by Ronaldo in Las Vegas in 2009. Police have also re-opened an investigation. Ronaldo has denied the accusation.
Allegri says "it's a delicate moment but he has large shoulders. I see him calm in training."