Ronaldo hugged and Fernandes scores 2 as Portugal wins Euro qualifier

LISBON, Portugal -

Cristiano Ronaldo was hugged by a fan and Portugal smothered Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 for a third win in as many qualifiers for the 2024 European Championship on Saturday.

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes scored twice and set up Bernardo Silva to break the deadlock in minute 44 of an evenly disputed first half.

Fernandes put the result beyond doubt with goals in the 77th and stoppage time.

Ronaldo, making his 199th appearance for Portugal, didn't add to the men's record of 122 international goals, but he featured in a touching moment when a fan rushed onto the field waving a Portuguese flag in the second half. The man gave Ronaldo a bear hug and lifted him high. Ronaldo embraced him as well, before the fan scampered off to avoid the security guards.

Portugal leads Group J with nine points, two more than Slovakia, which beat Iceland 2-1.

This was the third game since former Belgium coach Roberto Martinez took over following the departure of Fernando Santos after the World Cup. Portugal beat minnows Luxembourg and Liechtenstein in Martinez's first two games. His team has yet to concede a goal on his watch.

Silva put the hosts in front when he chipped on-rushing goalie Nikola Vasilj after Fernandes played him clear. Ronaldo played a part in the opener by making a pass to Fernandes just before his assist.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, however, could have easily been ahead by halftime thanks to its disciplined defending that held Portugal in check until Silva's goal.

But when a cross fell to an unmarked Edin Dzeko in the 30th, he volleyed it well over the crossbar of Diogo Costa's goal.

Fernandes ensured the three points when he was left unmarked to use a powerful header and turn in Ruben Neves' cross.

Also, Luxembourg beat Liechtenstein 2-0 at home.

Luxembourg was third in the group with four points. Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland both have three. Liechtenstein has zero.

The top two finishers qualify for the tournament in Germany.