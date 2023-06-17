Ronaldo hugged and Fernandes scores 2 as Portugal wins Euro qualifier

A pitch invader catches Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the Euro 2024 group J qualifying soccer match between Portugal and Bosnia and Herzegovina, at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) A pitch invader catches Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during the Euro 2024 group J qualifying soccer match between Portugal and Bosnia and Herzegovina, at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Saturday, June 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)

MORE SPORTS NEWS