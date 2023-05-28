Roglic raises the Giro d'Italia trophy in Rome; Cavendish wins final stage

Slovenia's Primoz Roglic, wearing the pink jersey of the race overall leader, pedals past the Unknown Soldier monument during the last stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, in Rome, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP) Slovenia's Primoz Roglic, wearing the pink jersey of the race overall leader, pedals past the Unknown Soldier monument during the last stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, in Rome, Sunday, May 28, 2023. (Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP)

MORE SPORTS NEWS