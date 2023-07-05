Roger Federer hopes Rafael Nadal ‘can go out on his own terms’

Roger Federer waves from the Royal Box on Centre Court ahead of play on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Eight-time Wimbledon Champion Federer announced his retirement last year. (Alberto Pezzali/AP Photo) Roger Federer waves from the Royal Box on Centre Court ahead of play on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Eight-time Wimbledon Champion Federer announced his retirement last year. (Alberto Pezzali/AP Photo)

MORE SPORTS NEWS