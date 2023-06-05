Roger Craig, former MLB pitcher and manager who was World Series fixture, dies at 93

American League manager Tony La Russa, center left, from the Oakland A's, and National League manager Roger Craig, of the San Francisco Giants, watch batting practice at Wrigley Field in Chicago, July 10, 1990, before the start of the 61st All-Star Game. Craig, who pitched for three championship teams during his major league career and then managed the San Francisco Giants to the 1989 World Series that was interrupted by a massive earthquake, died Sunday, June 4, 2023. He was 93. (AP Photo/Rob Kozloff, File) American League manager Tony La Russa, center left, from the Oakland A's, and National League manager Roger Craig, of the San Francisco Giants, watch batting practice at Wrigley Field in Chicago, July 10, 1990, before the start of the 61st All-Star Game. Craig, who pitched for three championship teams during his major league career and then managed the San Francisco Giants to the 1989 World Series that was interrupted by a massive earthquake, died Sunday, June 4, 2023. He was 93. (AP Photo/Rob Kozloff, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS