Rodgers, Packers lose 20-16 to Lions, miss playoffs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers smiles during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel, File) Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers smiles during pregame of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Lon Horwedel, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS