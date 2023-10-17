Rockets are trading Kevin Porter to Thunder, AP source says, and Oklahoma City will waive him
Kevin Porter Jr.'s time with the Houston Rockets is over, after the team agreed Tuesday to trade him and a pair of second-round draft picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Thunder announced the deal Tuesday and said Porter, whose future in the NBA is uncertain because of serious legal issues, "will be waived immediately." Oklahoma City also sent Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to Houston.
Porter is owed nearly $15.9 million for this season and an additional $1 million that was guaranteed for next season. The Rockets already had told Porter that he was essentially barred from the team after his arrest on domestic violence charges last month.
Porter was arrested after an alleged attack on his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, in a New York City hotel room Sept. 11. One assault charge against Porter was dropped this week for insufficient evidence, the New York Post reported; he still faces a strangulation charge and another assault charge in relation to that alleged incident and has pleaded not guilty to both.
"The allegations against him are deeply troubling," Rockets general manager Rafael Stone said earlier this month. "Going back a few weeks, as soon as I heard the allegations, I informed his representatives that he could not be part of the Houston Rockets."
There is no known timetable on Oladipo's return from a patellar tendon tear suffered in last season's playoffs with Miami.
Oklahoma City received second-round picks in 2027 and 2028 in the deal.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau calls report of Gaza hospital blast 'horrific' and 'unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the news coming out of Gaza on Tuesday was 'horrific and absolutely unacceptable' after the Gaza Health Ministry reported that hundreds have been killed in a blast at a Gaza City hospital.
After blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital, Hamas and Israel trade blame as rage spreads in region
A massive blast rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter Tuesday, killing hundreds of people, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said. Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military blamed a rocket misfired by other Palestinian militants.
Alberta school trustee claimed 'the Holy Spirit' told her to post Pride flag, Nazis swastika meme
"Do it, go for it," is what a Red Deer school trustee says "the Holy Spirit" told her to do before she posted a meme that likens the LGBTQ2S+ community to Nazi Germany.
Canadian government 'actively examining' options to crack down on short-term rentals: Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is 'actively' exploring options to help provinces return short-term rentals to the long-term rental market and increase housing stock across the county.
UN human rights lead warns of 'consequences' for breaching humanitarian law amid Israel-Hamas war
There will be consequences if all actors in the Israel-Hamas war do not respect international human rights law, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk is warning, amid concerns about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.
OPINION What should you do after receiving an inheritance? Financial expert weighs in
If you recently received an inheritance, or expect to collect one soon, it's important that you make the most of any extra money, especially in today's rapidly changing economic landscape. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some helpful tips on what to do after receiving an inheritance.
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach numbers not seen since last winter
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada as a wave of autumn infections sweeps the population, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Manitoba man found not criminally responsible for killing parents, attacking hospital worker
A Winnipeg woman who suffered life-threatening injuries after her coworker stabbed her more than a dozen times told a judge she is haunted by the attack and fears being in public nearly two years later.
Lack of menopause support in Canada costs working women $3.3B in lost income each year: study
According to a new study by the Menopause Foundation of Canada (MFC), working women’s unmanaged menopause symptoms cost Canadian employers $237 million in lost productivity and costs women $3.3 billion in lost income each year as a result of them working reduced work hours or leaving the workforce.
Politics
-
Trudeau calls report of Gaza hospital blast 'horrific' and 'unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the news coming out of Gaza on Tuesday was 'horrific and absolutely unacceptable' after the Gaza Health Ministry reported that hundreds have been killed in a blast at a Gaza City hospital.
-
UN human rights lead warns of 'consequences' for breaching humanitarian law amid Israel-Hamas war
There will be consequences if all actors in the Israel-Hamas war do not respect international human rights law, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk is warning, amid concerns about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.
-
Canadian government 'actively examining' options to crack down on short-term rentals: Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is 'actively' exploring options to help provinces return short-term rentals to the long-term rental market and increase housing stock across the county.
Health
-
Lack of menopause support in Canada costs working women $3.3B in lost income each year: study
According to a new study by the Menopause Foundation of Canada (MFC), working women’s unmanaged menopause symptoms cost Canadian employers $237 million in lost productivity and costs women $3.3 billion in lost income each year as a result of them working reduced work hours or leaving the workforce.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations reach numbers not seen since last winter
COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the rise across Canada as a wave of autumn infections sweeps the population, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
-
Stroke presents differently in women than men. Here are 7 symptoms to look for
Quickly recognizing the signs of stroke is one of the best ways to save a life. BE-FAST is the go-to mnemonic for identifying a stroke. It stands for balance loss, eyesight changes, face drooping, arm weakness, speech difficulty and time to call 911.
Sci-Tech
-
Can New York's mayor speak Mandarin? No, but with AI he's making robocalls in different languages
New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been using artificial intelligence to make robocalls that contort his own voice into several languages he doesn't actually speak, posing new ethical questions about the government's use of the rapidly evolving technology.
-
Australian safety watchdog fines social platform X US $385,000 for not tackling child abuse content
Australia's online safety watchdog said on Monday it had fined X -- the social media platform formerly known as Twitter -- 610,500 Australian dollars (US $385,000) for failing to fully explain how it tackled child sexual exploitation content.
-
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse appears over the Americas
A rare celestial spectacle appeared over the Americas Saturday — the likes of which won’t be seen again in this part of the world until 2046.
Entertainment
-
Martin Scorsese is still curious -- and still awed by the possibilities of cinema
Martin Scorsese's lifelong exploration has seemingly only grown deeper and more self-examining with time. In recent years, his films have swelled in scale and ambition as he's plumbed the nature of faith ( "Silence" ) and loss ( "The Irishman" ).
-
Jada Pinkett Smith says revealing separation from Will Smith is a 'weight off my shoulders'
Jada Pinkett Smith is feeling free these days. She's no longer hiding that she's been separated from megastar husband Will Smith for seven years.
-
Maren Morris files for divorce from Ryan Hurd, citing music couple's 'irreconcilable differences'
Maren Morris has filed for divorce from her husband Ryan Hurd, citing the prominent country music couple's "irreconcilable differences" after five years of marriage.