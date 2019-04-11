

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Robyn Silvernagle scored a 7-4 victory over Jennifer Jones during the fifth round-robin draw of the Players' Championship Wednesday night.

Silvernagle, from North Battleford, Sask., improved to a 2-0 record at the Players' Championship, the sixth event and fourth major of the Grand Slam of Curling tour.

Silvernagle scored a deuce in the first and stretched it to a 4-0 lead with back-to-back single steals in two and three. Jones, who has won six Players' Championship women's titles, narrowed the gap down to one in the fourth with a hit for three points.

After singles back and forth in five and six, Silvernagle added another in seven and tacked on one more stolen point in eight.

Jones, from Winnipeg, is now even at 1-1 following a 7-2 win over Switzerland's Elena Stern earlier Wednesday.

Calgary's Chelsea Carey fell 8-3 to Casey Scheidegger of Lethbridge, Alta., earlier and bounced back by beating Japan's Team Sayaka Yoshimura 4-3 in the evening.

Scheidegger (2-0) scored five in the seventh end to thump Japan's Team Satsuki Fujisawa 9-4. Both Yoshimura and Fujisawa fell to 0-2 record.

In men's play, Calgary's Kevin Koe scored a single in the eighth to hold off Winnipeg's Reid Carruthers 7-6 while Glenn Howard of Penetanguishene, Ont., edged Scotland's Bruce Mouat 7-6 in an extra end.

Koe and Carruthers are both even with 1-1 records, Howard climbed to 2-0 while Mouat dropped to 0-2.