Roberto Osuna not appearing in Toronto court today, lawyer says
In this May 1, 2018, file photo Toronto Blue Jays' pitcher Roberto Osuna throws against the Minnesota Twins in a baseball game in Minneapolis. The Houston Astros traded Ken Giles to the Blue Jays along with a pair of pitching prospects for Roberto Osuna. The 23-year-old Osuna is eligible to pitch in the major leagues starting Sunday after a 75-game suspension under Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, file)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 1, 2018 12:00PM EDT
TORONTO -- A lawyer for former Toronto Blue Jays' pitcher Roberto Osuna says his client will not be appearing in court this afternoon.
The 23-year-old Mexican baseball player was arrested in May and charged with assault in connection to an alleged domestic incident.
His lawyer, Domenic Basile, says he will be representing Osuna at the Toronto court hearing today.
The Toronto Blue Jays traded the pitcher to the Houston Astros on Monday.
Osuna was suspended without pay for 75 games in June for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.
He is eligible to pitch in the big leagues starting Sunday.