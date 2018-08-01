

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A lawyer for former Toronto Blue Jays' pitcher Roberto Osuna says his client will not be appearing in court this afternoon.

The 23-year-old Mexican baseball player was arrested in May and charged with assault in connection to an alleged domestic incident.

His lawyer, Domenic Basile, says he will be representing Osuna at the Toronto court hearing today.

The Toronto Blue Jays traded the pitcher to the Houston Astros on Monday.

Osuna was suspended without pay for 75 games in June for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy.

He is eligible to pitch in the big leagues starting Sunday.