

The Canadian Press





OAKVILLE, Ont. -- Robert Garrigus shot a 9-under 63 to take the clubhouse lead at the RBC Canadian Open on Thursday.

The 40-year-old American parred the first hole of his opening round at Glen Abbey Golf Club before ripping off five straight birdies to card a 30 on the front nine.

Garrigus then picked up four more birdies after the turn to sit two strokes up on fellow American Chris Stroud at the US$6.2-million PGA Tour event.

Ben Crane and Hudson Swafford, both also of the U.S., and England's Ian Poulter were tied for third at 6 under.

David Hearn of Brantford, Ont., shot 4-under 68 for the top score among Canadians in the clubhouse.

Adam Hadwin of Abbotsford, B.C., the top-ranked Canadian, fired a 2-under 70.

Victoria's Pat Fletcher, who was born in England, was the last Canadian to win the country's national championship, claiming the event all the way back in 1954. Carl Keffer is the only Canadian-born champion, winning in 1909 and 1914.

Thursday's round was a nice bounce-back performance for Garrigus, who shot 79 in the final round of the Barbasol Championship on Monday after carding a 66 in the third round.

"That was a lot of fun," Garrigus said. "Rolled some putts in, chipped in, and you've got to do that around here.

"I think 20-something-under is going to win, so we'll forget about it when I get home. This was a good day."