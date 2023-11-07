Robbers break into home of Brazilian soccer star Neymar's partner, she said on social media
Thieves entered the home of Brazilian soccer star Neymar 's partner and took her parents hostage early Tuesday morning, Bruna Biancardi, the mother of Neymar's baby girl, wrote on her verified Instagram account.
Local media reported that the home is located in Cotia, a city in Sao Paulo's metropolitan area, and that one of the three armed robbers, a neighbor of Biancardi's parents, has been apprehended.
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
- Top sports headlines, all in one place
News outlet R7 reported that the trio had insistently asked after the whereabouts of Biancardi and her baby girl. Biancardi said on Instagram that she and her daughter had no longer been living at the house.
Online news outlet G1 reported that Biancardi's parents were bound and gagged, and that the assailants made off with luxury purses, watches and jewelry. Security camera footage revealed that the escape car was owned by a neighbor, who told authorities that he had loaned it to his son. The 20-year-old was soon found and confessed to the robbery, G1 reported.
"Material things are recovered, the important thing is that everyone is OK and that the people involved are being found," Biancardi wrote. Neymar also lamented the attack on his own Instagram account, without providing any details.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada
Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.
Winnipeg woman sues Tim Hortons alleging cream in tea led to hospitalization
A Winnipeg woman is suing Tim Hortons alleging a staff mistake that added cream instead of almond milk to her tea led to a severe allergic reaction and stopped her heart for several minutes.
2 demonstrators die in Panama during latest protests over Canadian company's mining contract
Two people died Tuesday while participating in a third week of protests against a controversial government mining contract in Panama, officials confirmed.
As first group of Canadians leave Gaza, Trudeau vows work continues to evacuate all
On the first day Canadians were able to leave Gaza, dozens of citizens and those with ties to this country were able to evacuate, with the federal government vowing work will continue in the days ahead to help all leave the region where a dire humanitarian crisis continues to unfold amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
Alberta family furious after home raided by police
Alberta RCMP are investigating the actions of a man after a series of events that led to police raiding two homes where no crimes were being committed.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Trudeau in a tailspin as his carbon tax blows up
Justin Trudeau has been juggling the climate change file since he took office. After eight years of twirling, there were just too many parts in the air at the same time, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in a column for CTVNews.ca.
It's a Hallmark moment in St. John's with three local movies hitting TV screens
Three locally-produced films are hitting the Hallmark channel this month. It’s a promising sign in Newfoundland and Labrador’s growing film industry.
Mystery of African elephants dropping dead unravelled by scientists
The cause of mysterious mass deaths of African elephants has finally been unravelled — and scientists who authored a new report say that the outbreaks could be more likely to occur amid conditions created by the ongoing climate crisis.
NDP keep carbon tax debate alive in the House with motion calling for home heating GST relief
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his party kept the carbon pricing debate alive in the House of Commons Tuesday by advancing a motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to remove the GST off all forms of home heating. Later, the Senate voted to advance a bill seeking further carbon price exemptions.
Politics
-
NDP keep carbon tax debate alive in the House with motion calling for home heating GST relief
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and his party kept the carbon pricing debate alive in the House of Commons Tuesday by advancing a motion calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to remove the GST off all forms of home heating. Later, the Senate voted to advance a bill seeking further carbon price exemptions.
-
As first group of Canadians leave Gaza, Trudeau vows work continues to evacuate all
On the first day Canadians were able to leave Gaza, dozens of citizens and those with ties to this country were able to evacuate, with the federal government vowing work will continue in the days ahead to help all leave the region where a dire humanitarian crisis continues to unfold amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
-
Canada's emissions reduction plan falling short: environment commissioner
Canada's detailed plan to reach its greenhouse-gas emissions targets in 2030 is coming up short, the federal environment commissioner said Tuesday in a new audit.
Health
-
Syphilis cases in newborns in the U.S. skyrocketed in 2022. Health officials suggest more testing
Alarmed by yet another jump in syphilis cases in newborns, U.S. health officials are calling for stepped-up prevention measures, including encouraging millions of women of childbearing age and their partners to get tested for the sexually transmitted disease.
-
Around one-third of people globally may be at risk of smartphone addiction: Canadian-led study
A new Canadian-led study has found that around one-third of people around the world may be at a high risk for smartphone addiction, with women and people in parts of Asia more likely to report problematic use.
-
Oral birth control could impact fear response in the brain: study
A team of Canadian researchers tried to determine the long-lasting effects of oral contraceptives on women's brains. Here's what they found.
Sci-Tech
-
The last primate in North America: New fossil analysis reveals a story 30 million years in the making
Today, the only primates that make North America their home are humans. But 30 million years ago, a tiny, scrappy primate represented the last bastion of non-Homo sapiens primates on this continent—and researchers are finally able to piece together its story of survival.
-
Here's how a Canadian photographer took these astronomical photos of the northern lights
On Sunday, some Canadians were able to see a light show like no other, one that photographer Matt Melnyk was able to capture. Here's what it looked like.
-
Shimmering galaxies revealed in new photos by European space telescope
Scientists on Tuesday unveiled the first pictures taken by the European space telescope Euclid, a shimmering and stunning collection of galaxies too numerous to count. The photos were revealed by the European Space Agency, four months after the telescope launched from Cape Canaveral.
Entertainment
-
It's a Hallmark moment in St. John's with three local movies hitting TV screens
Three locally-produced films are hitting the Hallmark channel this month. It’s a promising sign in Newfoundland and Labrador’s growing film industry.
-
Hungary has fired the national museum director over LGBTQ+ content in World Press Photo exhibition
Hungary's cultural minister on Monday fired the director of the Hungarian National Museum in Budapest, accusing him of failing to comply with a contentious law that bans the display of LGBTQ+ content to minors.
-
Celebrities join Prince William on the Singapore green carpet for his Earthshot Prize awards
Celebrities joined Britain's Prince William to walk the "green carpet" in Singapore on Tuesday for the third Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, where five winners ranging from solar-powered dryers to combat food waste to making electric car batteries cleaner were unveiled.