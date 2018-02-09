

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics have become a symbol of cooling tensions between the two warring Koreas.

On Friday, another historic moment saw the rival nations’ athletes march under one flag during the opening ceremonies.

North Korea is only sending a handful of athletes to the Winter Games. Some North Koreans and South Koreans are competing together in some events -- namely women’s hockey.

CTV News’s Peter Akman visited a viewing party in Seoul for the opening ceremonies, where South Koreans watched as athletes from the North marched in unison with the host nation.

With a report from CTV News’ Peter Akman in South Korea