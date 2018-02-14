

Lauren Wininger, CTVNews.ca





After 36 seasons of announcing the Toronto Blue Jays’ every play, radio broadcaster Jerry Howarth is retiring.

In an interview with CTV News Channel, Howarth shared how his recent battle with prostate cancer led to his retirement. Howarth said he underwent surgery for the cancer 15 months ago and struggled to get back the energy he needed to continue the job.

“I decided this was the best time to step down – no regrets – and pass the torch to somebody else,” he said Wednesday.

The announcer has had a front row seat to many Blue Jays highlights over the years, including six division titles and two World Series championships. He said one of his favourite memories is announcing the nail-biting 1992 World Series championships, where the Blue Jays pulled out a win against Atlanta in the eleventh inning.

Howarth began his broadcast career in 1974 with five years of announcing for triple-A baseball. In 1981, he started announcing for the Blue Jays and never looked back.

For his future successor, Howarth has two pieces of advice: be yourself, and highlight your partner. He talked about some of the amazing partners he’s had over the years and how highlighting them helps make the broadcast even better.

Although he may not be returning to the booth, Howarth still plans on attending Blue Jays games and enjoying every moment. After all, baseball is his favourite sport.