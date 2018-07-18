

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- According to multiple reports, the Toronto Raptors appear to be on the verge of finalizing a blockbuster trade.

The reports have the Raptors sending all-star DeMar DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs in a deal that will see fellow all-star Kawhi Leonard come to Toronto. ESPN reports the deal could go down on Wednesday.

ESPN reported neither player is expressing enthusiasm for the deal.

Leonard has only one year left on his contract and has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers.

DeRozan, a Raptors draft pick who has played his entire career in Toronto, posted an Instagram story overnight saying, "Be told one thing & the outcome another. Can't trust em. Ain't no loyalty in this game. Sell you out quick for a little bit of nothing... Soon you'll understand... Don't disturb..."